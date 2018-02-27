Empiric Solutions, Inc. is seeking an experienced Network Administrator to provide onsite and remote support for some of Northern Michiganâs most critical networks. The position will provide opportunity to take ownership of projects consistent with the candidateâs abilities, while also working with teams to build new skills. The ability to learn is as important as what you already know.

Candidates should be comfortable working on mission critical systems, utilizing creative problem solving skills, and must have extensive technical experience with:

Windows Active Directory and Group Policies

VMware Design and Best Practices

TCP/IP, WANs, and Routing Design

Cisco, HP Enterprise switches/routers

Advanced Network Monitoring

Firewalls and Security

Exchange Email and Spam Filters

Evaluating and making product/design recommendations

Candidates should demonstrate the ability to:

Engage clients in technology discussions using non-technical terms

Solve problems in a scientific and logical manner

Oversee large projects

Create Technology Plans and Budgets

It is preferred that candidates have experience with:

MSP/CJIS security policies

9-1-1 Network Design and Management

E911/NG9-1-1

VoIP Network Design

ESInet designs

Scripting Languages (VBS, PowerShell)

Engineering large infrastructure cabling systems

Other Expectations:

Extensive Criminal History Check

Travel to client sites (most clients within a one hour radius)

Vehicle (IRS mileage rate reimbursement provided)

Rotational on-call duties

Reliable Internet at home (for on-call support)

Writing skills for effective communication (email and daily logs)

Use of vacation time (we all need a break)

Are you self-motivated, able to keep current with new technologies, and able to work independently as well as with a group? Can you communicate effectively, manage time efficiently, and integrate with a close-knit team? Do you thrive in an environment in which you are called on to demonstrate excellent problem solving skills and make responsible decisions? You may be just the right fit for our team!

Our professional office is located in Petoskey, Michigan. While we encourage quality, hard work, we also strive to create an open, relaxed, and balanced work environment with a good dose of humor. Honesty and integrity are of utmost importance.

For more information visit us at:

www.empiricsolutions.com