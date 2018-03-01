MULTIPLE MANUFACTURING POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Â

Are you looking for full-time employment?

We are currently looking for candidates for a wide variety of manufacturing positions in the Cadillac, MI area.

Must be 18 years old or older.

Must be able to work overtime if needed.

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Multiple shifts available.

Starting pay is $10.00 and up.

Positions typically start within 1 week from orientation.

Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, 401(k) and short-term disability available based on meeting eligibility criteria and/or election.

Paid time off, and paid holidays available based on client and meeting eligibility criteria.