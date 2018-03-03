MT / MLT / Medical Laboratory Technician / Generalist

This 200-bed regional hospital in northern Michigan is seeking a Medical Tech/Medical Technologist for a 13 weeks assignment. Must be proficient in all areas of the Lab and able to pull call, as needed. Will be working on the 3rd shift and every other weekend. Whether youâre looking to hit the beach, go hiking and biking, or visit historical sites and shop, this area is a great location year-round for adventure! Apply Today!

Position: Medical Laboratory Technician

Specialty/Modality: MLT-Generalist

Physical Abilities: Up to 20lbs

