MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

MT / MLT / Medical Laboratory Technician / Generalist

Petoskey, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/2b5fc2f78731499a916944fa709e36fa151

Posted on March 3, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/371501

Apply Now

About MT / MLT / Medical Laboratory Technician / Generalist

This 200-bed regional hospital in northern Michigan is seeking a Medical Tech/Medical Technologist for a 13 weeks assignment. Must be proficient in all areas of the Lab and able to pull call, as needed. Will be working on the 3rd shift and every other weekend. Whether youâre looking to hit the beach, go hiking and biking, or visit historical sites and shop, this area is a great location year-round for adventure! Apply Today!

Position: Medical Laboratory Technician

Specialty/Modality: MLT-Generalist

Physical Abilities: Up to 20lbs

For the most prompt response, please APPLY ONLINE.

Resumes may also be sent to [email protected] or call (800) 456-5857 for more information.

As always, there is never a fee for candidates to utilize our services.

EEO/Veteran/Disabled/E-Verify Employer.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About C&A Industries, Inc

More jobs at C&A Industries, Inc

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8556032

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing