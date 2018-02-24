Mortgage Loan Originator – Traverse City

Lake Michigan Credit Union is one of the largest financial institutions in Michigan and was established in 1933. We are seeking customer oriented individuals to join our team and help ensure our 5 star promise is carried out. As an employee, youâll enjoy a stimulating, professional atmosphere, supported by the latest technology and training. You will be encouraged to refine your existing skills in an environment of empowerment, gain new experiences, and progress to the limits of your own motivation.

Lake Michigan Credit Union is looking for a dedicated individual to join our team as a Mortgage Loan Originator.

Recommend and sell loan types and credit options by analyzing applicantsâ financial status and credit.

Obtain and compile credit histories, evaluate, authorize, or recommend approval of real estate, or credit loans.

Review and update credit and loan files as well as compute the loan payment schedules.

Experience with originating mortgage and home equity loans.

Ability to bring their established connections with them to LMCU.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to work in a fast paced environment.

Education:

Applicant should possess a minimum of a High School diploma coupled with some college or bachelor degree is preferred.

