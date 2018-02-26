268275BR

Auto req ID:

268275BR

HR Job Code:

M01121 Mtg Loan Officer (MLO)

Job Profile:

Recommends loan solutions in accordance with lending guidelines and clients’ requirements.

Manages a portfolio of customer relationships. Seeks prospective opportunities to retain and/or develop new clients. Responsible for sales calls.

Develops and prepares loan solutions and cross sell products and services; reviews documentation to ensure compliance. Manages customer pipeline for efficiency.

Collaborates with internal and external stakeholders to complete mortgage transactions.

Collects and analyzes customer financial information for multifaceted and/or complex borrowers.

Position City:

MI – Traverse City

Position Title:

Mortgage Loan Officer (MLO)

Line of Business:

Retail Banking – Mortgage Sales

Building Location:

MIG04 – Traverse City Main Office

Job Type:

Regular

Total Hours Per Week:

40

Job Status:

Full Time

EEO Statement:

PNC provides equal employment opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law

Location(s):

MI – Traverse City

Certifications/Licenses:

Candidates being considered for this position will be subject to additional background checks as required by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations.

Required Education and Experience:

Roles at this level typically require a university / college degree with < 1 year of professional experience and/or successful completion of a formal development program. In lieu of a degree, a comparable combination of education and experience (including military service) may be considered.

Job Specific Competencies:

Customer Experience Management. – Extensive Experience

Implements the strategies and techniques used to ensure that customers have a positive experience with the organization and its products and services at every touch point.

Effective Communications – Extensive Experience

Understanding of effective communication concepts, tools and techniques; ability to effectively transmit, receive, and accurately interpret ideas, information, and needs through the application of appropriate communication behaviors.

Matrix Management – Working Experience

Ability to build and use effective working relationships within own department and across department, functional, and geographic reporting lines.

Loan Origination – Extensive Experience

Knowledge of the skills, methods and technologies used to process new loan applications; ability to perform loan origination activities while adhering to established policies and procedures.

Financial Analysis – Extensive Experience

Knowledge of and ability to read, interpret and draw accurate conclusions from financial and numerical material.

Scheduling Work and Activities – Working Experience

Knowledge of the schedule creation process; ability to develop and maintain a workable schedule to accomplish the overall goals of day-to-day operations.

SALES TASKS AND ACTIVITIES – Extensive Experience

Knowledge of and the ability to sell an organization’s products and services.

Mortgage Products. – Extensive Experience

Knowledge of and ability to utilize commercial and residential mortgage instruments available in the branch and apply them to specific situations.

Selling. – Extensive Experience

Applies knowledge of banking products and services to meet customer needs and enable them to achieve their financial goals. Identifies prospecting approaches to identify potential customers and create opportunities to sell financial solutions and ideas to customers.

Core Competencies:

Manages Risk – Basic Experience

Assesses and effectively manages all of the risks associated with their business objectives and activities to ensure activities are in alignment with the bank’s and unit’s risk appetite and risk management framework.

Customer Focus – Working Experience

Knowledge of the values and practices that align customer needs and satisfaction as primary considerations in all business decisions, and ability to leverage that information in creating customized customer solutions.

Position Overview:

At PNC, our people are our greatest differentiator and competitive advantage in the markets we serve. We are all united in delivering the best experience for our customers. As a Mortgage Loan Officer within PNC’s Mortgage organization, you will be based in Traverse City, MI.