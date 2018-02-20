Mill/Loading/Labor Supervisor Job LocationsUS-MI-ManisteeJob ID 2017-1918 Job Type Regular Full-Time # of Openings 1 Category ManufacturingÂ Overview

Responsible for the efficient and effective operation of the Mill department.Â Direct responsibility and supervision for hourly employees in all aspects of the preparation of salt for both package and bulk resale.Â This includes storage, screening, mixing, pressing, bagging, palletizing, and loading of truck and rail.

Responsibilities

Major Accountabilities:

â¢Maintain a safe working environment.Â Understand, follow, and support company policies, procedures (i.e. lock out/tag out, hot work, confined space, etc.) in addition to corporate and local safety initiatives.Â Assume responsibility for risk assessment.Â Manage and encourage all employees and contractors to be proactive in the area of safety, including anticipating unsafe behaviors, conditions, and unusual circumstances.

â¢Instruct and supervise hourly employees in the safe and efficient use of processing equipment and procedures on assigned Mill and/or Loading operations.

â¢Lead efforts to continuously improve the people and systems within the Mill area.Â Counsel, coach, provide and/or coordinate training as required.

â¢Assist in the operations of the Mill, mineral mixing, bagging, supersacks, pretzel, pellet production bagging, blocks and shipping.

â¢Develop and implement schedules to obtain the required quantities of all products including blocks, pellets, T.M., Purex, and HG Blending products.Â Update the Mill white board at the end of assigned shift with work instructions for the following shift.Â Print all necessary process orders and placards so they are available for the next shift.

â¢Responsible for maintaining an adequate supply of repair material to ensure reliable operations of all equipment in the departments.

â¢Administer Collective Bargaining Agreement and plant policies.

â¢Direct all maintenance performed in Mill and Loading areas.Â Assist in maintenance scheduling of the Mill Repair person and compliance with the set weekly schedule.

â¢Monitor and log critical operating records.Â Prepare monthly reports to Accounting and Management, summarizing operations.

â¢Schedule and provide required safety and operations training.

â¢Coordinate operations with other departments, including Quality Control and Engineering to assure quality standards, operating consistency and efficiency.

â¢Must troubleshoot process and equipment problems and take necessary corrective and preventative actions to increase the overall reliability of operating equipment.

â¢Perform special assignments as requested.

â¢Maintain all GMP, Safety, and Environmental compliance in the department and correct infractions.

Responsible for ensuring compliance with all Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) and GMP Program requirements for the department.Â Inform the Mill Manager and QC Manager of any issues, understanding the importance of product safety, quality, and legality.

Is familiar, through training, with the Environmental Management System policy, procedures or work instructions and understands the potential consequences of departure from the requirement.Â Notify management of an observed or potential compliance issues or nonconformities.

Qualifications

Experience and Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or related field preferred

Three years of Mill or Packaging operations experience

One to three years of supervisory experience

Other Desirable Experience, Knowledge or Skills:

Self-motivation with leadership and vision

Strong communication and effective interpersonal skills

Problem resolution and decision making skills

Morton Salt is an equal opportunity employer.Â We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, , orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status, and other legally protected characteristics