Microbiology Sales Representative II

Beckman Coulter develops, manufactures and markets products that simplify, automate and innovate complex biomedical testing. Our diagnostic systems, found in hospitals and other critical care settings around the world, produce information used by physicians to diagnose disease, make treatment decisions and monitor patients. Scientists use our life science research instruments to study complex biological problems including causes of disease and potential new therapies or drugs. More than 275,000 Beckman Coulter systems operate in both diagnostics and life sciences laboratories on all seven continents. For 80 years, our products have been making a difference in peoplesâ lives by improving the productivity of medical professionals and scientists, supplying critical information for improving patient health and reducing the cost of care.

Beckman Coulter offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to associates’ and their families’ lives. Whether it’s a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits. We think you’ll like what you see. If you believe your education and experience are in line with the position description and qualifications referred to above, and are motivated, energetic, and looking for a new and exciting opportunity, please submit your resume online at the URL below or at www.beckmancoulter.com.

Beckman Coulter is an equal opportunity employer. We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Description

The Microbiology sales representative sells and promotes company products. The incumbent implements the sales plan designed to achieve established sales and financial goals; calls on prospective and current company customers; involves technical personnel to resolve customer issues and problems as needed. Responsible for growth and expansion of direct sales and profit margins within assigned accounts and/or territory/region on products or services. Establishes professional relationships with key personnel in customer accounts. Meets assigned targets for profitable sales volume and margin dollars.

Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree, in Life Sciences, Biology or Chemistry preferred 2 to 5 years in medical capital equipment sales experience with proven accomplishments preferred or, capital sales success in another industry combined with medical experience Med tech, clinical lab, or similar work experience helpful Good organization and time management Presentation Skills Ability to communicate at all levels internally and externally with customers Strategic and tactical planning Ability to travel 50%

Danaher Corporation Overview

Danaher is a global science & technology innovator committed to helping our customers solve complex challenges and improve quality of life worldwide. Our world class brands are leaders in some of the most demanding and attractive industries, including life sciences, medical diagnostics, dental, environmental and applied solutions. Our globally diverse team of 62,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, which serves as our competitive advantage. We generated $16.9B in revenue last year. We are ranked #133 on the Fortune 500 and our stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 1,300% over 20 years.

At Danaher, you can build a career in a way no other company can duplicate. Our brands allow us to offer dynamic careers across multiple industries. Weâre innovative, fast-paced, results-oriented, and we win. We need talented people to keep winning. Here youâll learn how DBS is used to shape strategy, focus execution, align our people, and create value for customers and shareholders. Come join our winning team.

