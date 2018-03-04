Requisition Number

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 18-0330

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Title

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (MGLVA) Child Find/Compliance Coordinator

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â City

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Manistee

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â State

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â MI

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Description

Â The Child Find Coordinator is an IDEA funded position responsible for making the initial evaluation for special education services based upon referral from Multi-tiered System of Supports (MTSS) team or by parent request. The incumbent ensures the school is compliant with all applicable state and federal laws and guidelines, develops and delivers on-going training in support of child find regulations, and plays a key role in the development of improved MTSS processes for the school. This position reports to the Manager, Special Programs, and interacts on a daily basis with families, school administrators, teachers, related services providers, and on a less frequent basis with compliance monitors in order to successfully perform the work.

Â ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS, OTHER DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential duties. The below statements are intended to describe the general nature and scope of work being performed by this position. This is not a complete listing of all responsibilities and/or duties required; other duties may be assigned.

Â * Coordinates the pre-referral process for special education services for general education students who have been unsuccessful in the MTSS/RTI process, as well as for students whose parents have requested special education testing, and in cases where special education eligible students may be transferring from out of state; Properly completes all associated forms and documentation related to this process (33%);

Â * Completes initial evaluation and/or REEDs for special education services and associated forms/documentation such as initial consent, eligibility recommendations, individualized education program (IEP) etc.; Makes referrals for evaluations by appropriate specialists (speech pathologist, school psychologist, physical therapist, etc.), and coordinates this information within mandated timeframes to determine eligibility or other available general education interventions; Refers eligible students to Manager, Special Programs for caseload placement (32%);

Â * Coordinate the eligibility process to determine eligibility under Michigan Administrative Rules for Special Education (MARSE) for students enrolling from out-of-state.

Â * Ensures all state and federal guidelines forÂ child findÂ are met e.g. child find processes on school website, actively seeking out children with disabilities, incorporating IDEA, FERPA, Head Start and individual family service plan requirements, etc.; Maintains compliance with all applicable laws throughout special education referral process (20%);

Â * Prepares both virtual and in-person trainings for families and teachers regarding general information on disabilities, the special education qualification process, referral process, teacher referral process, options available within district, etc. (15%).

Â * Travel to office minimum of 4x per month or as needed

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Requirements

Â MINIMUM REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Â * Bachelor s degree in education AND

Â * Three (3) years of experience teaching in special education OR

Â * Equivalent combination of education and experience

Â Certificates and Licenses: Michigan Special Education certification in at least one area of disability.

Â OTHER REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Â * Thorough knowledge about and ability to apply understanding of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act (FERPA) guidelines

Â * Thorough knowledge about and ability to apply understanding special education evaluation and Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) processes

Â Thorough knowledge of Michigan Administrative Rules for Special Education (MARSE)

Â * Strong organizational and time-management practices

Â * Self-starter, self-motivated

Â * Basic proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook

Â * Familiarity with Individual Education Plan (IEP) writing software

Â * Ability to pass required background check

Â DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Â * Five (5) years of experience teaching special education

Â * Experience with Review of Education and Evaluation Data (REED), and Multi-disciplinary evaluation team (MET) processes

Â * Knowledge of EDPlan

Â K12 is a Federal Contractor, an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer and a Drug-Free Workplace. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability, or protected Veteran status.

Â Â Â Â * Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCPÂ here.

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Apply On-line

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Send This Job to a Friend

Â

Employer’s Job# 18-0330

Please visit job URL for more information about this opening and to view EOE statement.