MGLVA Career and Technical Education CTE

Â The Career & Technical Education (CTE) Program Coordinator supports CTE through the development of services for students participating in CTE. The position works collaboratively with administrators, student services personnel, and teachers to ensure the delivery of career development services; facilitates linkages with parents, business/industry, postsecondary institutions, and community organizations to support studentsÂ transition to postsecondary education and employment; and assists with ensuring program funding and compliance.

Â ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential duties.

Â * Assists students with selection of appropriate academic and CTE course; Coordinates Coordinate career planning activities in classrooms, groups, or individual sessions;

Â * Provides and coordinates administration and interpretation of career assessments;

Â * Provides information on postsecondary education programs and employment opportunities; Assists students with postsecondary education and employment opportunities;

Â * Facilitates work-based learning opportunities; Provides and coordinates activities for students to develop employability skills;

Â * Promotes the integration of career research and work-based learning opportunities into CTE and academic courses; Promotes the use of technology for career planning and research;

Â * Serves as a liaison with the business, industry, education, and military community facilitating business, education, and community partnerships that provide opportunities for students and support CTE;

Â * Publicizes partnership resources

Â * Participates in professional development activities at the local, regional, state, and national levels; Engages in professional growth opportunities to remain current with trends, demands, and emerging careers in a rapidly changing workforce;

Â * Assists with activities that ensure program funding and compliance.

Â Supervisory Responsibilities: This position has no formal supervisory responsibilities.

Â MINIMUM REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Â * Bachelor s Degree AND

Â * 3 years of CTE experience OR

Â * Equivalent combination of education and experience

Â Certificates and Licenses: State Specific CTE Certificate (if applicable)

Â OTHER REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Â * Knowledge of federal and state regulations

Â * Strong written and verbal communication skills

Â * Strong organizational and time management skills

Â * Experience using a student information system and/or other type of database

Â * Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Project, Visio, etc.); Web proficiency.

Â * Ability to travel 65% of the time

Â * Ability to pass required background check

Â DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS: Experience in a charter school environment

Â WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Â * This is a home-based position

