MGLVA Career and Technical Education CTE

Requisition Number: 18-0329

Title: (MGLVA) Career & Technical Education (CTE) Academic Administrator

City: Manistee

State: MI

Â The Career & Technical Education (CTE) Academic Administrator plays a key role in developing and executing the program vision. The role develops, facilitates and manages CTE programs that support career pathways and integrated academics by providing instructional leadership, community building and human and financial resources management. The role carries out the mission of the school to ensure a quality educational experience by preparing students with specific technical skills, employability skills and integrated academics for advancement along a career path and lifelong learning.

Â ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential duties.

Â * Drives academic performance for school; Ensures conformance of educational programs to state and local school board standards through evaluation, development and coordination activities; As needed, researches and implements non-K12 curriculum resources that meet state standards;

Â * Leads, supports, coordinates CTE programs through planning and implementation processes, which include but are not limited to career pathways, integration of academics, integration of technology and work skills for the 21st century and which include emphasis on technical preparation;

Â * Helps articulate the school s mission and vision with the aim of ensuring all stakeholders have a common understanding and are positioned to work cooperatively in order to achieve desired results; Utilizes/relies heavily upon communication technologies and practices that most effectively support a predominantly virtual / remote work environment;

Â * Assists in ensuring quality student service programs (i.e. attendance, discipline, records, special services, guidance/counseling, scheduling, emergency procedures); Supports the initiation and development of Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO); Support the work-based needs of students through a variety of activities, e.g. intake for internships from counselors and working with CTE Program Coordinator on fulfilling these needs;

Â * Confers with teachers, students, and parents concerning educational and behavioral problems in school; Coordinates with teacher and K12 Enrollment regarding expulsions and withdrawals;

Â * Identifies and coordinates all School and CTE related testing; Develops testing calendars; Communicates resource needs for testing including how spend relates to calendar;

Â * Ensures the acquisition and efficient allocation and utilization of financial resources for the program; Utilizes assessment data in planning, budgeting and delivering instructional programs;

Â * Monitors, anticipates and implements mandated State and Federal CTE Program guidelines in conjunction with other key stakeholders to ensure program compliance and funding; Provides CTE Program Coordinator with information / data needed to complete funding applications; Tracks and provides information and support for all school required reporting;

Â * Ensures that the school is meeting the needs of students while complying with local, state, and federal laws including those pertaining to special education, CTE, Title 1, and other categorical programs;

Â * Develops and oversees implementation of the school s Academic and School Improvement Plans;

Â * Coordinates CTE-related professional development activities including bringing in outside experts on various topics; Attends CTE conferences on the state and national level on at least a quarterly basis.

Â Supervisory Responsibilities: Directly supervises 3 – 8 Full-time Equivalent (FTE) regular employees and/or contractors. Carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws. Responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems

Â MINIMUM REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Â * Master s degree AND

Â * Five (5) years of educational experience OR

Â * Equivalent combination of education and experience

Â Certificates and Licenses: Valid state principal s certificate.

Â OTHER REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Â * Previous CTE administrative experience

Â * Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel); student database software; Web

Â * Ability to pass required background check

Â DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Â * Experience as an online educator

Â This is a virtual position.

