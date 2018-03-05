MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

MFR Medical First Responder in Manistee

Filer City, MI

Website:
http://www.projectserviceinc.com

Posted on March 5, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/327687

Apply Now

About MFR Medical First Responder in Manistee

MFR (Medical First Responder) General Security, Gate Guard in Manistee MI area. FULL and PART TIME. Must be able to work shifts, weekends, holidays. Â $12.55/hour. Â Full time benefits include health/dental/vision insurance, 401K, and paid holidays/vacation.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Project Service, Inc.

More jobs at Project Service, Inc.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/5008644

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing