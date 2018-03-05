MFR Medical First Responder in Manistee
Filer City, MI
Posted on March 5, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/327687
About MFR Medical First Responder in Manistee
MFR (Medical First Responder) General Security, Gate Guard in Manistee MI area. FULL and PART TIME. Must be able to work shifts, weekends, holidays. Â $12.55/hour. Â Full time benefits include health/dental/vision insurance, 401K, and paid holidays/vacation.
Job at a Glance
About Project Service, Inc.
More jobs at Project Service, Inc.