Merchandiser Stocker

The Merchandiser is responsible for providing high-quality merchandising support for Dr Pepper Snapple Group brands to retail stores within an assigned territory.

Position Shift andSchedule

This is a full timepermanent position working 6:00am until finished typically Thursday through Monday. Days off will be Tuesday and Wednesday during the week. Flexibilityto work overtime, weekends, and holidays is required as scheduled.

Position Compensation

The starting rate of payfor this position is $12.00 per hour plus mileage reimbursement for the use ofyour personal vehicle between the first and last store on your assigned dailyroute. Attractive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, etc).

Position Territory

You will be stockingand merchandising our products in our customers’ stores located in the Cheboygan, Petoskey, and Indian River area. We have a local branch located in Gaylord, MI that youwill need to visit for orientation and scheduled meetings.

HIREVUE technology, nextstep to interview:

If selected to moveforward, you will receive an email invite from HireVue immediately afterapplying.

You’llÂ need your user name and password (which you used to apply).

FollowÂ the link in the HireVue email to access this digital interview (not live,Â pre-recorded)

RecommendedÂ to complete within 24 hours for strong consideration.

Join the team at Dr Pepper Snapple Group and make a difference by pursuing everything that you do with the determination that sets us apart from our competitors. Driving for results leads to recognition and personal growth within the company, helping us to achieve our goal to “Be the Best Beverage Business in the Americas”. The success that comes from within each of us is recognized, and creates opportunities for your growth in the organization.

Position Responsibilities

â¢Merchandise store shelving, coolers and displays with Dr Pepper Snapple Group brands in retail stores.

â¢Partner with Sales Representatives/Managers to coordinate delivery and merchandising schedule.

â¢Build effective relationships with store personnel to assure superior customer satisfaction.

â¢Identify incremental sales opportunities for Sales Representative to pursue.

â¢Provide feedback on competitor activities and best practices.

â¢Cover routes and provide sales and/or merchandising services as assigned.

â¢Available to work weekends and holidays.

Total Rewards

We take great pride in offering our people benefits that are competitive. We appreciate hard work, innovative ideas and unending passion, which is why we provide a comprehensive set of benefits and options designed to fit the unique lifestyles of our employees from day one based on eligibility requirements.

Qualifications

â¢High school diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED)

â¢Lift up to 50 lbs repeatedly

â¢Push and pull up to 100 lbs repeatedly

â¢Valid driver’s license

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE: DPS) is the leading producer of flavored beverages in North America and the Caribbean. Our success is fueled by more than 50 brands that are synonymous with refreshment, fun and flavor. We have 6 of the top 10 non-cola soft drinks, and 11 of our 14 leading brands are No. 1 in their flavor categories. In addition to our flagship Dr Pepper and Snapple brands, our portfolio includes Sunkist soda, 7UP, A&W, Canada Dry, Crush, Mott’s, Squirt, Hawaiian Punch, Peafiel, Clamato, Schweppes, Rose’s and Mr & Mrs T mixers.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group is an equal opportunity employer and affirmatively seeks diversity in its workforce. Dr Pepper Snapple Group recruits qualified applicants and advances in employment its employees without regard to race, color, religion, gender, orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, genetic information, ethnic or national origin, marital status, veteran status, or any other status protected by law. EOE Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Disabled