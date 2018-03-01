Mental Health Clinician – School Clinical Speciali

Centra Wellness Network (CWN) is seeking an ambitious and dedicated individual to join our team. Mental Health Clinicians provide clinical services primarily to children with severe emotional disturbances and/or intellectual/developmental disabilities leading to successful home, school, and community participation for those served. Candidates for this position must be Child Mental Health Professionals (CMHP) as defined by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and be appropriately licensed by the State of Michigan based on discipline. LMSW preferred.

Please visit our website www.centrawellness.org to apply.

No phone calls please. Centra Wellness Network is a progressive, CARF accredited organization and an E.O.E