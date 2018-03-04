Medical Technologist

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

College graduate with a major in medical technology or a specific designation In chemistry, microbiology, etc. and certified by the American Society of Clinical Pathologists, National Accreditation Agency.

Work experience in a hospital clinical laboratory is desired.

Strong critical thinking and problem solving skills.

Demonstrated experience with performance improvement methodologies.

Must be able to adapt to frequently changing work priorities.

Concise, legible handwriting

Proficiency with Windows based Computers.

ORGANIZATION

Under the direct supervision of Technical Director and Laboratory Services Coordinator: also may receive instruction from pathologists, technologists Technicians, and Munson Medical Center section managers.

Has daily working contact with laboratory staff, nursing personnel, patients, Patient families, physicians and other hospital staff.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes safety for patients, residents, visitors, co-workers and self. Supports National Patient Safety goals and initiatives.

Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers,and supports RBC initiatives.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Demonstrates adherence to all policies and procedures. We are committed to the name “Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital” meaning excellence. We will provide services that meet our customers’ requirements every time.

Specific Duties

-Collects and analyzes patient samples through established laboratory procedures and techniques.

-Observes Q.C. guidelines, recognizes need for and initiates appropriate action when required.

-Activities are governed by procedural controls and recommended policy.

-Interpret priority of work activity in keeping with departmental goals and needs.

-Review patient data to correlate with critical values or other physiological states and alerts providers as warranted.

-Troubleshoot equipment when necessary and determine appropriate corrective action.

-Communicate with other healthcare personnel regarding laboratory results, testing, protocol, etc.

General: -Responsible for participating in the continuous quality improvement of the laboratory through review of processes. -Responsible for specimen collection and must be able to perform all tasks on the laboratory assistantâs job description as needed. -Responsible for preparing samples to send out. -Clerical functions including computer order entry, data entry, report printing and delivery (faxing, etc.),filing and answering the telephone. -Responsible for cleanliness of the area. -Required to undertake additional responsibilities as the needs of the laboratory change. -Adheres to safe work practices and policies at all times. -Works in clean, air conditioned and well-lighted surroundings.

-Has risk for exposure to contagious diseases, hazardous chemicals, and bloodbourne pathogens.

-Comply with regulations and guidelines of relevant governmental and non-governmental agencies.

-Establish and use quality assurance and performance measurement to develop solutions to problems.

-Assure validity and accuracy of laboratory data generated both within and external to the laboratory.

-Meets all annual education requirements (hospital and departmental)

-Limited Service Laboratory Testing.

-Responsible for the operation, calibration and maintenance of the equipment/analyzers currently in use for Hematology, Urinalysis, Coagulation and Chemistry testing.

-Responsible for running and evaluating daily quality control procedures.

-Review and examination of patient blood films.

-Examination of urine specimens.

-Planting Cultures.

-Perform and interpret manual testing procedures currently in use in the laboratory.

-Evaluation of new procedures or tests.

-Training new technologists, lab assistants and existing staff as indicated. (new procedures)

-Logging in and labeling reagents, rotating and ordering stock, recording QC for new lots of reagents.

-Responsible for checking pending and patient quality assurance (LO) logs thoroughly and completely.

-Responsible for acquiring knowledge of procedure books, including new tests.

-Responsible for completing all maintenance (weekly, monthly, etc.) as indicated on the posted schedule.

Administrative -Assigned when applicable to any of specific duties for the Laboratory -Services Coordinator job description. -Provides educational and informational support for the offsite services representatives and other hospital personnel.