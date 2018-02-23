The laboratory at Munson Medical Center is a dynamic fast-paced clinical laboratory that utilizes some of the most innovative technology available, with state of the art instrumentation/automation and annual test volumes of over 4 million. Our laboratory scored nationally in the top 25% for laboratory Services based on physician opinion. In 2016 we received a Four Star Excellence Award from Professional Research Consultants, Inc., and our pathology group is nationally recognized for their referral services. The laboratory’s focus on quality services provides excellent patient care for the Northern Michigan Region.

REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor’s degree in Medical Technology/Medical Laboratory Science.

Registered Medical Technologist / Medical Laboratory Scientist with the American Society of Clinical Pathologists or registry eligible with successful completion of a NAACLS accredited hospital internship.

Generalist with work experience in hospital Clinical Laboratory is desired.