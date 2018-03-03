Medical Social Worker II – Home Health (PRN)

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Master’s degree in Social Work from the Council on Social Work Education. Current Michigan License as a Master’s Social Worker required.

2 years of clinical or family work experience. Home care or hospice experience preferred.

Demonstrates ability to read, write and communicate effectively. Computer literacy required.

Ability to demonstrate autonomy, organization, assertiveness, and cooperation in the performance of job duties, based upon needs of patients and the organization.

Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.

Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.

Possesses current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, an insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices in various weather conditions.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Home Health. Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare. Promotes personal and patient safety. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times. Meets established productivity standards. Complies with standard precautions, infection control, and safety procedures. Assesses of the client’s psychosocial status, emotional factors related to illness, environmental resources and obstacles to maintaining safety, the patient/family psychosocial status and response to psychosocial interventions, family dynamics and communication patterns, potential for risk of suicide and/or abuse or neglect. Participates in effective interdisciplinary care coordination, identification of problems, development of a plan of care, adherence to the plan of care and discharge planning. Provides social work services including short-term individual counseling, community resource planning and crisis intervention counseling, community resource planning and crisis intervention. Provides assistance to other team members in understanding the social, ethical and emotional factors related to health problems. Develops and maintains collaborative relationship with the co-workers and the personnel of public and private agencies. Assesses special needs related to cultural diversity including communication, space, role of family members and special traditions. Identifies and utilizes appropriate community resources and assesses patient/family ability to access them. Evaluates patient/family response to interventions when referred to community agency and satisfaction of the services provided. Assists patient/family in assessing financial resources when appropriate. Involves the family in the treatment plan addressing patient/family questions or issues, as appropriate, and based on caregiver’s functionality. Identifies obstacles to compliance and assists in understanding goals of interventions. Assists in providing information and preparation of advance directives. Records in a timely manner evaluation data, progress notes, and interventions including client and family’s response to interventions in the electronic medical record. Participates in quality and performance improvement measures Supervises Licensed Bachelor’s in Social Work. Participates in agency peer record review, peer field observations and inservices as appropriate. Employees with e-mail are required to maintain proficiency in the basic functions of the program and are also required to regularly check email and keep calendars up to date. Performs all other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Hospice

Â· Addresses funeral planning issues and transfer of responsibility regarding fiscal, legal and health care decisions.

Â· Assesses need for counseling related to risk assessment for pathological grief.

Â· Identifies support systems available to reduce stress and facilitates coping with end of life care.

Â· Evaluates for long-term care when appropriate and assess ability to accept change in level of care.

Â· Coordinates general inpatient services for patients and their families from preadmission through discharge.

Â· Communicates psychosocial information to inpatient facility when level of care is changed.

Â· Identifies patient/family needs if discharged or when level of care changes.

Â· Assesses pre-bereavement needs.