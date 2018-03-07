Medical Laboratory Scientist / MLT

Department:Blood Bank

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Afternoons

Hours:

Salary Range:$21.62 Commensurate with Experience

Job Details:

The Medical Laboratory Scientist (MT/MLS) or Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) provides information for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease by conducting medical laboratory tests, procedures, experiments, and analyses byoperating complex electronic equipment, computers, and precision instruments.Rotating thru all Laboratory Departments. RESPONSIBILITIESPerforms routine laboratory procedures according to standardized methodology by operating equipment such as analyzers, spectrophotometers, colorimeters, flame photometers, and other laboratory equipment.Maintains quality results by running standards and controls, verifying equipment function through routine equipment maintenance and advanced quality control trouble shooting.Provides test results for patient diagnosis and treatment.Maintains laboratory supplies inventory.Analyzes blood cells by counting and identifying cells, using microscopic techniques and procedures.Prepares blood, plasma, and platelets for transfusions by conducting blood group, type, and compatibility tests.Ensures operation of analyzers, spectrophotometers, colorimeters, flame photometers, and other laboratory equipment by calibrating; completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer’s instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs; maintaining equipment inventories; evaluating new equipment and techniques.Prepares reports of technological findings by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information.Performs other related duties as required and directed.REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONSAssociate degree from an accredited Medical Laboratory Technician Program.Completion of internship program from an approved school of medical technology or school of clinical laboratory science.Â· American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) MLT certification or eligible to take MLT certification exam and must be certified within one year of hire or transfer.PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONSBaccalaureate degree in medical technology or related fields from an accredited institution (required for MT designation).Â· American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) MT certification or eligible to take MT certification exam (required for MT designation).Â· One year of experience in a diversified hospital laboratory.