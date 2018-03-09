MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Medical Assistant

Petoskey, MI

Website:
https://advancedderm.com/

Posted on March 9, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372979

Apply Now

About Medical Assistant

Duties to include:

  • Assisting physician in providing quality care to patients Â 
  • Maintain patients’ medical records Â 
  • Review medical history Â 
  • Obtain appropriate consents Â 
  • Call in prescriptions Â 
  • Perform patient call backs

Requirements include:

  • At least one year of Dermatology experience required Â 
  • MA certificate of completion/diploma from medical vocational program Â 
  • Current CPR certification Â 
  • Knowledge of vital signs is required Â 
  • Working knowledge of dermatologic surgery and sterile technique Â 
  • Knowledge of medical terminology Â 
  • Must be computer literateÂ Â 

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About ADCS Clinics LLC

More jobs at ADCS Clinics LLC

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8578785

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing