Medical Assistant
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
About Medical Assistant
Duties to include:
- Assisting physician in providing quality care to patients Â
- Maintain patients’ medical records Â
- Review medical history Â
- Obtain appropriate consents Â
- Call in prescriptions Â
- Perform patient call backs
Requirements include:
- At least one year of Dermatology experience required Â
- MA certificate of completion/diploma from medical vocational program Â
- Current CPR certification Â
- Knowledge of vital signs is required Â
- Working knowledge of dermatologic surgery and sterile technique Â
- Knowledge of medical terminology Â
- Must be computer literateÂ Â
