Medical Assistant (MMG)

Department:Charlevoix Family Medicine

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Day Shift

Hours:7:30a – 6:00p (4 – 10 hour shifts)

Salary Range:$12.91 Commensurate with experience

Job Details:

Do you have excellent customer service skills? Do you enjoy working with patients and providing the utmost support for the physician? Do you smile and help to make it a great experience for the patient? If you answered yes to all of these questions, we would like to consider you for a position with our office.Under general supervision and according to established policies and procedures, the Medical Assistant will provide excellent patient care by performing or assisting in a variety of medical procedures and tests to assist in the examination and treatment of patients, including but not limited to vital signs, procedures, various treatment, administering injections and venipuncture. Assists with clerical duties to maintain efficient operations.Education:High school diploma or equivalent and a graduate of approved program for Medical Assistant or 1 year of Medical Assistant experience. Certified Medical Assistant preferred.Certification:BLS certified within 90 days of hire/transfer.Experience: One year experience working in a medical office with multiple providers. Electronic medical record experience preferred.Other Job Requirements:Proficiency with 10-key calculatorKnowledge of medical terminology