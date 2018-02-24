Medical Assistant / LPN

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS :

Must be certified or registered Medical Assistant.

Certification with American Association of Medical Assistants is preferred.

Must keep certification/registration current.

— OR —

Graduate of a recognized and accredited Practical Nursing program with current Michigan license and in good standing with the State of Michigan Board of Nursing. Meets pharmacology requirements in accordance with Munson Medical Center’s general nursing policy.

Must possess the ability to communicate effectively with both public and coworkers orally and in writing, and the ability to work positively with all levels of clinical staff. Assertiveness, organizational skills, effective time management, flexibility and self-motivation are essential. Human relations and interpersonal skills are required. Experience with EHR is desired. Subject to elements of time pressure and interruptions of activities. Works in a well-lit, air conditioned office setting. May frequently walk and stands most of the time while on duty as well as sitting. Must be able to meet physical demands such as bending, stretching, kneeling, twisting, etc. Must be able to lift 30 pounds.

Maintains BCLS certification.

Must be comfortable using a computer to do day to day job duties.

SPECIFIC DUTIES :

Â· Interaction with customers is expected to be friendly, appropriate and accurate. As a direct contact with patients and families, this individual must create a professional image through outstanding telephone courtesy, pleasantness, the ability to keep their composure and the use of judgment and tact in dealing with others

Â· Maintains a professional working relationship with staff members, ancillary services and medical staff

Â· Verifies that required patient chart information is updated and legibly written

Â· Wipes down exam room between each patient, stocks exam rooms weekly, checking expiration dates and putting most recent behind

Â· Takes patient phone calls and relays messages to providers when necessary. Takes phone calls from pharmacies and calls in prescriptions

Â· Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned

Administrative duties (may include, but not limited to):

Â· Using computer applications

Â· Answering phones

Â· Greeting patients

Â· Updating and filing patients medical records

Â· Coding and filling out insurance forms

Â· Scheduling appointments

Â· Arranging for hospital admissions, referrals, and laboratory services

Â· Handling correspondence, billing, and book keeping

Clinical duties (may include, but not limited to):

Â· Taking medical histories

Â· Explaining treatment and procedures to patients

Â· Preparing patients for examination

Â· Assisting the physician during exams

Â· Collecting and preparing lab specimens

Â· Preforming basic laboratory test

Â· Instructing patients about medication and special diets

Â· Preparing and administrating medications as directed by the physician

Â· Drawing blood.

Â· Injections

Â· Taking electrocardiograms

Â· Removing sutures and changing dressings

EXPECTATIONS

Customer Focus: Ensures customer satisfaction.

Communication: Clear and courteous at all times, works to resolve conflicts.

Analytical Thinking: Determines priority and distinguishes between critical and non-critical information for problem resolution.

Concern for Order and Standards: Checks accuracy of own work and takes accountability.

Flexibility: Reprioritizes quickly to accommodate unexpected demands,

Teamwork: Recognizes that others possess valuable expertise and actively solicits others’ opinions, ideas and recommendations. Builds consensus with others.

Patient Liaison: Medical Assistants are instrumental in helping patients feel at ease in the physician’s office and often explain the physician’s instructions.

PCMH Team member: Medical Assistants are essential members of the Patient-Centered-Medical Home team.