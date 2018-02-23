Medical Assistant-Cadillac

Cadillac Primary Care Seeks Medical Assistant For Growing Practice!

Cadillac Primary Care is part of Munson Healthcare system in beautiful Northern Michigan. Our local medical community consists of over 65 physicians and Health Professionals. The group is collaborative, collegial and works well together. In a community of our size there is a cross reliance that we find very valuable. Beyond our local community, the medical team expands to 8 Hospitals within Munson Healthcare, offering a wide expanse of resources. Munson Medical Center has been named a 100 Top Hospital by Thomson Reuters 14 times. We feel we have the best of both worlds. We enjoy our small rural setting and can offer our community high quality medicine. We have a great video titled, “A Great Place to Be” on our website which speaks to what it is really like to be part of the Munson Healthcare family. Check it out at: http://www.munsonhealthcare.org/workingtogether.

Munson Healthcare has an exciting opportunity to join our Cadillac Primary Care as a Medical Assistant. Our office offers a fun, fast-paced work environment where our MAâs work collaboratively with our physician group. Our office is focused on giving providers enough time with each patient to provide excellent patient care. The fact that we are a smaller practice allows the team to work closely and really feel like a family while at work. We know that our most valuable assets are our employees. We are a growing practice, we currently have 13 patient care rooms and will be adding 8 more in the near future which will allow us to grow and serve more members of the community.

Benefits & Employee Perks

Competitive compensation package â Pay Range $15.40-21.55/hr. based on experience

Generous PTO plan â Up to 19 days off the first year!

Medical, dental, vision

Retirement plan with matching

Long term disability

Flex spending

Holiday Pay

Complimentary Life Insurance Policy

Extended Illness banked hours

Free Gym Access

Cell phone plan discounts

Discounts at Restaurants, Hotels, and Shopping

Electronics and Furniture discounts

Discounted lift tickets

Discounted gym memberships

And much more!

Qualifications