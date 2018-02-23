Medical Assistant-Cadillac
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 23, 2018
Cadillac Primary Care Seeks Medical Assistant For Growing Practice!
Cadillac Primary Care is part of Munson Healthcare system in beautiful Northern Michigan. Our local medical community consists of over 65 physicians and Health Professionals. The group is collaborative, collegial and works well together.
In a community of our size there is a cross reliance that we find very valuable. Beyond our local community, the medical team expands to 8 Hospitals within Munson Healthcare, offering a wide expanse of resources. Munson Medical Center has been named a 100 Top Hospital by Thomson Reuters 14 times. We feel we have the best of both worlds. We enjoy our small rural setting and can offer our community high quality medicine. We have a great video titled, “A Great Place to Be” on our website which speaks to what it is really like to be part of the Munson Healthcare family. Check it out at: http://www.munsonhealthcare.org/workingtogether .
Munson Healthcare has an exciting opportunity to join our Cadillac Primary Care as a Medical Assistant. Our office offers a fun, fast-paced work environment where our MAâs work collaboratively with our physician group. Our office is focused on giving providers enough time with each patient to provide excellent patient care. The fact that we are a smaller practice allows the team to work closely and really feel like a family while at work. We know that our most valuable assets are our employees. We are a growing practice, we currently have 13 patient care rooms and will be adding 8 more in the near future which will allow us to grow and serve more members of the community.
Benefits & Employee Perks
-
Competitive compensation package â Pay Range $15.40-21.55/hr. based on experience
-
Generous PTO plan â Up to 19 days off the first year!
-
Medical, dental, vision
-
Retirement plan with matching
-
Long term disability
-
Flex spending
-
Holiday Pay
-
Complimentary Life Insurance Policy
-
Extended Illness banked hours
-
Free Gym Access
-
Cell phone plan discounts
-
Discounts at Restaurants, Hotels, and Shopping
-
Electronics and Furniture discounts
-
Discounted lift tickets
-
Discounted gym memberships
-
And much more!
Qualifications
-
High School Diploma or GED required.
-
Graduate of a certified medical assistant AAMA or equivalent training. Would consider hiring someone still in school to do an externship which could lead to FT work.
-
BLS/CPR certification required.
-
Excellent customer service and communication skills required.
-
Experience with NextGen or Cerner PowerChart preferred.
