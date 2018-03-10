Mechanical Technician

General Information

Â Â Â Â The successful candidate will work on a team that operates and maintains a high pressure natural gas pipeline and gas storage system with reciprocating engine and turbine engine compressors. This specific position will be to act as the Area s lead mechanic and it will be the sole position designated as such.Â The successful candidate will be in charge of all aspects of overhauling reciprocating engines, to include planning ahead for parts and their deliverability, which is essential to achieving our schedule goals for a successful completion and return to service of the engines.Â The successful candidate will lead and train a team or our own internal personnel to accomplish the labor for the overhauls and repairs.Â Â This mechanic will lead the maintenance crew on 8 hour day shifts, possibly ten hour shifts if that s what the particular overhaul or mechanical work calls for.Â This position is overtime eligible with extended work hours possibly including nights and weekends depending on the commercial need of the unit.Â

Â Â Â Â Responsibilities

Â Â Â Â * Activities may include but are not limited to: operation of compressor engines and support equipment, maintenance & repair of pipeline, operation and maintenance of valves & operators, filter change-outs; inspection, repair & setting regulators & relief valves, blow down, purging, & pressurization of pipelines or stations; storage field facility operations and maintenance, performing line locates on company pipelines and/or utilities line patrols and associated ROW maintenance, all within Company Operating Procedures;

Â Â Â Â Â * Safely operate Company vehicles, perform safety inspections, and perform minor maintenance;

Â Â Â Â Â * Properly uses a variety of hand and power tools,

Â Â Â Â Â * Perform other tasks as defined by the Team, and maintain general housekeeping & appearance of assigned Team facilities;

Â Â Â Â Â * Maintain required records, participates in team administrative duties;

Â Â Â Â Â * Utilize computers and e-mail for internal and external communication, record keeping, on-line reporting,

Â Â Â Â Â * Plan, coordinate and perform mechanical maintenance activities, including routine corrective maintenance, preventive maintenance, equipment and system improvements and major maintenance projects;

Â Â Â Â Â * Troubleshoot, operate and maintain gas-fired large-bore reciprocating engines and turbines, and gas compressors, standby generators engines, centrifugal & diaphragm pumps, low pressure boilers, oil coolers, air compressors, large-bank cooler fans & gear boxes, large diameter valves & operators, and other auxiliary equipment;

Â Â Â Â Â * Assist in full or partial large-bore reciprocating engine/turbine/gas compressor overhauls, including heads, pistons, rings, liners, pins, bushing, and bearings;

Â Â Â Â Â * Supervise, lead, and coordinate third party contractors;

Â Â Â Â Â * Other tasks as required.

Â Â Â Â Qualifications and Education

Â Â Â Â Qualifications

Â Â Â Â * Must have a strong safety attitude and be environmentally responsible;

Â Â Â Â Â * Basic knowledge of engine mechanical skills & aptitude;

Â Â Â Â Â * Computer skills such as E-mail and Microsoft Word or related software;

Â Â Â Â Â * Effective written & verbal communication, as well as interpersonal skills to work in a collaborative, team environment that includes shared responsibilities, establishing and maintaining good working relationships with others, to support team and company objectives, and willingness to assist in all areas i.e. Controls, pipeline, or measurement as required by team;

Â Â Â Â Â * Candidate must exhibit a sense of urgency, individual responsibility, and effectively execute tasks in a dynamic environment;

Please apply to this posting by 03/15/2018. To apply, go to jobs.transcanada.com and enter Reference Code 48444. Only applications submitted through the TransCanada Careers website will be acknowledged.

Â TransCanada is an equal opportunity employer and participates in the E-Verify program supervised by the U.S. Government.

