Mechanic

Cadillac, MI

http://www.cadillacautomi.com

Posted on February 22, 2018

About Mechanic

Looking for a state certified mechanic to diagnose and repair vehicles of every make and model.

Candidate must have:

Drivers License
State Mechanic Certificate
Tools

We value a professional that is easy to get along with, shows up to work when requested and on time, and willing to occasionally think outside the box.

Wage is negotiable and depends mainly on experience and job performance.

Come join a busy, family-like atmosphere at a small business that strives for the best!

About Cadillac Automotive Center

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8516881

