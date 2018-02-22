Looking for a state certified mechanic to diagnose and repair vehicles of every make and model.

Candidate must have:

Drivers License

State Mechanic Certificate

Tools

We value a professional that is easy to get along with, shows up to work when requested and on time, and willing to occasionally think outside the box.

Wage is negotiable and depends mainly on experience and job performance.

Come join a busy, family-like atmosphere at a small business that strives for the best!