Mechanic
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 22, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/368764
About Mechanic
Looking for a state certified mechanic to diagnose and repair vehicles of every make and model.
Candidate must have:
Drivers License
State Mechanic Certificate
Tools
We value a professional that is easy to get along with, shows up to work when requested and on time, and willing to occasionally think outside the box.
Wage is negotiable and depends mainly on experience and job performance.
Come join a busy, family-like atmosphere at a small business that strives for the best!
Job at a Glance
About Cadillac Automotive Center
More jobs at Cadillac Automotive Center