Mechanic-Traverse City MI

Team Elmer’s is looking to fill a full-time opening for a Mechanic at the Traverse City location. This position will perform preventative maintenance, diagnose, repair and inspect trucks, trailers and heavy construction equipment in a safe, timely, cost effective and practical manner.



Duties and Responsibilities:

Perform routine and preventative maintenance.

Build, rebuild and repair all parts of cars, trucks and heavy equipment.

Repair and replace damaged or worn parts.

Dismantle and reassemble trucks and/or heavy equipment using hoists and hand tools.

Operate and inspect trucks, machines or heavy equipment to diagnose defects.

Test mechanical products and equipment after repair or assembly to ensure proper performance and compliance with manufacturers’ specifications.

Clean, lubricate, and perform other routine maintenance work on equipment and vehicles.

Read and understand operating manuals, blueprints, and technical drawings.

Overhaul and test machines or equipment to ensure operating efficiency.

Fit bearings to adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment.

Diagnose faults or malfunctions to determine required repairs, using engine diagnostic equipment such as computerized test equipment and calibration devices.

Examine parts for damage or excessive wear, using micrometers and gauges.

Repair, rewire, and troubleshoot electrical systems.

Perform assessments and repairs related to plant specific maintenance, as needed.

Diagnose any mechanical, electrical, other breakdown or failure.

Troubleshoot and perform failure analysis of the components parts and systems.

Know and follows all OSHA, MIOSHA, MSHA and company safety policies and procedures.

Other duties as assigned

“The above list of job duties is not exclusive or exhaustive and the post holder will be required to undertake such tasks as may reasonably be expected within the scope of the position.”



Qualifications:

Valid Chauffeur’s license

Clean driving record for past 5 years

Ability to pass pre-employment physical and drug screen

High School Diploma or GED preferred

3 or more years previous work experience as a mechanic

Strong mechanical sense in a wide variety of skills (hydraulics, engines, electrical, braking system, etc.).

Welding skills, certifications preferred

Computer knowledge and skills required (Maintenance management software and Microsoft Office software)



Compensation:

A competitive hourly rate and full benefits package is available.

Benefits Package: