Large cherry farm operation looking for a full time, year round experienced mechanic.Â Job includes repairs and scheduled maintenance of various pieces equipment.Â Good communication, record keeping and organizational skills a must.Â Position offers room to grow in a high production, vertically integrated company.Â Fabricating, tractor and hydraulic experience a plus.Â Minimum of 40 hours per week, paid hourly.Â Wages based on experience and knowledge.