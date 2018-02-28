Meat/Seafood Food Clerk – Lears Road, Petoskey MI

MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Posted on February 28, 2018

Currently, Meijer is looking for a Food Clerk. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for delivering remarkable customer service by providing customers with exceptional product knowledge, efficient service and a friendly attitude. This entry level team member position will be exposed to a variety of retail tasks related to product, customer service and merchandising.

Key responsibilities include:

  • Possessing a sense of urgency and comfort level to be able to work in a fast paced environment

  • Building rapport with customers

  • Displaying a friendly and outgoing attitude that is shown through good eye contact and body language

  • Providing assistance by responding to customer questions in an effective and efficient manner

  • Stocking product and maintaining product displays according to merchandising standards

  • Following safety and sanitation procedures to ensure quality service and products for our customers

  • Detail oriented and organized

  • Possesses good listening and communication skills

  • Has adequate knowledge of computer systems and is comfortable using them

  • Is process driven and has ability to follow procedures in an organized and efficient way

  • Ability to stay calm while working in a fast paced environment

  • Desire to work with customers on a consistent basis

  • Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend and twist while handling product

  • Ability to stand for long periods of time

