Meat/Seafood Food Clerk – Lears Road, Petoskey MI
Petoskey, MI
Posted on February 28, 2018
Currently, Meijer is looking for a Food Clerk. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for delivering remarkable customer service by providing customers with exceptional product knowledge, efficient service and a friendly attitude. This entry level team member position will be exposed to a variety of retail tasks related to product, customer service and merchandising.
Key responsibilities include:
Possessing a sense of urgency and comfort level to be able to work in a fast paced environment
Building rapport with customers
Displaying a friendly and outgoing attitude that is shown through good eye contact and body language
Providing assistance by responding to customer questions in an effective and efficient manner
Stocking product and maintaining product displays according to merchandising standards
Following safety and sanitation procedures to ensure quality service and products for our customers
Detail oriented and organized
Possesses good listening and communication skills
Has adequate knowledge of computer systems and is comfortable using them
Is process driven and has ability to follow procedures in an organized and efficient way
Ability to stay calm while working in a fast paced environment
Desire to work with customers on a consistent basis
Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend and twist while handling product
Ability to stand for long periods of time
