Meat/Seafood Food Clerk – Lears Road, Petoskey MI

Currently, Meijer is looking for a Food Clerk. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for delivering remarkable customer service by providing customers with exceptional product knowledge, efficient service and a friendly attitude. This entry level team member position will be exposed to a variety of retail tasks related to product, customer service and merchandising.

Key responsibilities include:

Possessing a sense of urgency and comfort level to be able to work in a fast paced environment

Building rapport with customers

Displaying a friendly and outgoing attitude that is shown through good eye contact and body language

Providing assistance by responding to customer questions in an effective and efficient manner

Stocking product and maintaining product displays according to merchandising standards

Following safety and sanitation procedures to ensure quality service and products for our customers

Detail oriented and organized

Possesses good listening and communication skills

Has adequate knowledge of computer systems and is comfortable using them

Is process driven and has ability to follow procedures in an organized and efficient way

Ability to stay calm while working in a fast paced environment

Desire to work with customers on a consistent basis

Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend and twist while handling product