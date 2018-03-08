Meat Manager Full-Time
Kalkaska, MI
Posted on March 8, 2018
About Meat Manager Full-Time
NOTE: This position is only located at the Kalkaska Family Fare store.
Position Summary
To effectively direct and supervise all functions and activities of the meat department associates to achieve the sales and profit goals established for the department; to ensure that the work shifts of all department associates contribute to the financial best interests of the store. Complete all other duties as assigned in a timely manner.
Minimum Requirements
School Education
HS Graduate or Equivalent(GED)
Job Experience
Supervisory Experience
0 TO 2 YEARS
Responsibilities and Essential Duties
Order and maintain inventory control to ensure freshness, product quality and turnover
Check and verify receivables for amount, quality, count or weight, condition and store in appropriate areas
Label and stock to ensure quality protection, accuracy and product rotation
Handle spoiled/damaged products per established guidelines
Train others to perform all department activities and functions
Manage the selection, scheduling, and supervision of others to meet or exceed departmental productivity levels
Have familiarity with all products carried in the department; know differences in price, taste, preparation, use etc.
Maintain internal food safety audit standards
Maintain a clean, attractive and well stocked department
Knowledge, Skills Abilities
Proficient Computer (email, spreadsheets, etc)
Ability to read, write, comprehend, and intrepret documents
Accounting/Bookkeeping skills
Interpret/Analyze Financials
Develop/ Manage Budgets
Delegate/Direct/Implement
Suggestive Selling/Knowledge of Products
Detail Oriented
