Meat Manager Full-Time

NOTE: This position is only located at the Kalkaska Family Fare store.

Position Summary

To effectively direct and supervise all functions and activities of the meat department associates to achieve the sales and profit goals established for the department; to ensure that the work shifts of all department associates contribute to the financial best interests of the store. Complete all other duties as assigned in a timely manner.

Minimum Requirements

School Education

HS Graduate or Equivalent(GED)

Job Experience

Supervisory Experience

0 TO 2 YEARS

Responsibilities and Essential Duties

Order and maintain inventory control to ensure freshness, product quality and turnover

Check and verify receivables for amount, quality, count or weight, condition and store in appropriate areas

Label and stock to ensure quality protection, accuracy and product rotation

Handle spoiled/damaged products per established guidelines

Train others to perform all department activities and functions

Manage the selection, scheduling, and supervision of others to meet or exceed departmental productivity levels

Have familiarity with all products carried in the department; know differences in price, taste, preparation, use etc.

Maintain internal food safety audit standards

Maintain a clean, attractive and well stocked department

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and levels of work being performed as assigned for this job. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and requirements; additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed.

Knowledge, Skills Abilities

Proficient Computer (email, spreadsheets, etc)

Ability to read, write, comprehend, and intrepret documents

Accounting/Bookkeeping skills

Interpret/Analyze Financials

Develop/ Manage Budgets

Delegate/Direct/Implement

Suggestive Selling/Knowledge of Products

Detail Oriented