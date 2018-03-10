Meat Cutter/Packer
Falmouth, MI
Posted on March 10, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/373229
About Meat Cutter/Packer
Ebels Family Center in beautiful downtown Falmouth – seeks to fill a full-time position for a Meat Cutter/ Meat Packer, with full benefits & fair skill-based pay. This is a year-round, day-time position, with occasional Saturdays, but no Sunday work. No seasonal layoffs.
Duties and Responsbilities:
- Animal raising or hunting experience is helpful.
- Reliable and dependable.
- Customer service focused.
- Good communication skills.
Job at a Glance
About Ebels General Store
More jobs at Ebels General Store