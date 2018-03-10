MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Meat Cutter/Packer

Falmouth, MI

Posted on March 10, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/373229

Ebels Family Center in beautiful downtown Falmouth­ –  seeks to fill a full-time position for a Meat Cutter/ Meat Packer, with full benefits & fair skill-based pay. This is a year-round, day-time position, with occasional Saturdays, but no Sunday work. No seasonal layoffs.

Duties and Responsbilities:

  • Animal raising or hunting experience is helpful.
  • Reliable and dependable.
  • Customer service focused.
  • Good communication skills.

 

 

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8582800

