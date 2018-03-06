MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High school graduate or GED equivalent.

ServSafe certified or willing to obtain certification.

Satisfactory completion of basic dietary therapy training manual.

PREFERRED QUALITIES:

Foodservice experience in a hospital or nursing home setting.

Positive customer service skills.

Computer experience with Windows based programs.

Required Skills include:

Ability to work under time pressures with frequent interruptions and noise

Excellent communication skills including verbal, written, and phone courtesy

A flexible schedule to include Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays

A Meal Service Attendant will be responsible for: