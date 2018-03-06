MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Meal Service Attendant

Traverse City, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/a66742aeb1174c96af28516bf97d0dad151

Posted on March 6, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372449

Apply Now

About Meal Service Attendant

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High school graduate or GED equivalent.

ServSafe certified or willing to obtain certification.

Satisfactory completion of basic dietary therapy training manual.

PREFERRED QUALITIES:

Foodservice experience in a hospital or nursing home setting.

Positive customer service skills.

Computer experience with Windows based programs.

Required Skills include:

  • Ability to work under time pressures with frequent interruptions and noise

  • Excellent communication skills including verbal, written, and phone courtesy

  • A flexible schedule to include Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays

A Meal Service Attendant will be responsible for:

  • Passing meal trays and snacks to patients in a timely and accurate manner

  • Maintaining stock and supplies including food, paper goods, and tube feeding products

  • Maintaining records for tray completion and delivery and for maintaining stock

  • Transporting dirty trays from nursing units to the dishroom

  • Cleaning and sanitizing food delivery carts

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Munson Medical Center

More jobs at Munson Medical Center

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8568663

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing