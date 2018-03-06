Meal Service Attendant
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 6, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372415
About Meal Service Attendant
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
High school graduate or GED equivalent.
ServSafe certified or willing to obtain certification.
Satisfactory completion of basic dietary therapy training manual.
PREFERRED QUALITIES:
Foodservice experience in a hospital or nursing home setting.
Positive customer service skills.
Computer experience with Windows based programs.
Required Skills include:
-
Ability to work under time pressures with frequent interruptions and noise
-
Excellent communication skills including verbal, written, and phone courtesy
-
A flexible schedule to include Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays
A Meal Service Attendant will be responsible for:
-
Passing meal trays and snacks to patients in a timely and accurate manner
-
Maintaining stock and supplies including food, paper goods, and tube feeding products
-
Maintaining records for tray completion and delivery and for maintaining stock
-
Transporting dirty trays from nursing units to the dishroom
-
Cleaning and sanitizing food delivery carts
Job at a Glance
About Munson Healthcare
More jobs at Munson Healthcare