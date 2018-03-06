MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High school graduate or GED equivalent.

ServSafe certified or willing to obtain certification.

Satisfactory completion of basic dietary therapy training manual.

PREFERRED QUALITIES:

Foodservice experience in a hospital or nursing home setting.

Positive customer service skills.

Computer experience with Windows based programs.

Required Skills include:

Ability to work under time pressures with frequent interruptions and noise

Excellent communication skills including verbal, written, and phone courtesy

A flexible schedule to include Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays A Meal Service Attendant will be responsible for:

Passing meal trays and snacks to patients in a timely and accurate manner

Maintaining stock and supplies including food, paper goods, and tube feeding products

Maintaining records for tray completion and delivery and for maintaining stock

Transporting dirty trays from nursing units to the dishroom