Math Interventionists

Company Job ID-18-0355

SUMMARY: Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy is accepting applications for 1 full-time Title I High School Math Interventionist Specialist for Immediate Hire. Ideal applicant will have endorsement in High School Math. Applicants must be MI certified and HQT in High School. The successful candidates will provide instruction to students in grades 9-12

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential duties.

? Collaborates with general education teachers to meet the goals of the targeted students through individualized and small group sessions;

? Educates parents on various instructional strategies;

? Prepares appropriate documentation on interventions;

? Proctors achievement and other required testing to students including alternative assessments if required.

? Holds caseload of all Math Title I students.

? Provides supplementary instruction beyond the classroom instruction.

? Evaluates the progress of all Title I students and designs and prepares student progress reports.

? Prescribes the lessons that the students will work on during Title I time.

? Develops Title I lesson plans.

Supervisory Responsibilities: This position has no formal supervisory responsibilities.

Requirements

MINIMUM REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

? Bachelor degree AND

? Minimum one year of classroom experience OR

? Equivalent combination of education and experience

Certificates and Licenses:

? State of Michigan High School Math certification. Grades 9-12

? Must meet HQ requirements for Grade levels served

OTHER REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

? Strong written and verbal communication skills

? Strong organizational skills, presentation skills, and the ability to work without direct supervision

? Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel); Web proficiency

? Flexible schedule with ability to travel up to 10% of the time for meetings, etc.

? Ability to pass required background check

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

? Experience working with Targeted Title I students.

WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

? This is a home-based position.

Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP