Materials Specialist II- Materials/Procurement Specialist who can coordinate/maintain supply chain systems and incorporate the best methods for day to day operations. Will be responsible for raw material procurement, managing, consignment inventory, purchasing production and non-production materials, maintaining strong supplier relationships, and other essential functions of the position. Must be motivated and have previous purchasing or inventory control experience in the manufacturing industry.

Create/maintain supply chain management strategies that increase efficiency and speed, provide operational support and guidance to ensure maximum productivity.

Collaborate with other departments to identify vulnerabilities and maintain smooth operations

Responsible for the implementation of Company policies and procedures

Handle communications and coordinate with external suppliers and corporate purchasing team

Purchase or release material from pre-negotiated blanket purchase orders. Expedite and ensure timely delivery and back order follow up to maintain optimum production.

Track and deliver a daily/weekly open material status report to management that indicates past due and urgent items

Assist Materials Mgr with maintaining proper inventory levels of materials use on a regular basis

Bachelor’s degree, 3 plus years of experience, manufacturing/production or supply chain management

Familiar with safety and procedural best practices in supply chain management

Experience with ERP programs (enterprise level preferred)

Comprehensive understanding of MS Excel, MS Word and industry standard purchase order software

Attention to detail

Ability to work well with a team

Able to thrive in a fast paced environment

Traverse City, Michigan, United States

Full-Time/Regular

We are an equal opportunity employer with a commitment to diversity. All individuals, are encouraged to apply.