Materials Specialist II
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 6, 2018
Job Description
Materials Specialist II- Materials/Procurement Specialist who can coordinate/maintain supply chain systems and incorporate the best methods for day to day operations. Will be responsible for raw material procurement, managing, consignment inventory, purchasing production and non-production materials, maintaining strong supplier relationships, and other essential functions of the position. Must be motivated and have previous purchasing or inventory control experience in the manufacturing industry.
Required Skills
Create/maintain supply chain management strategies that increase efficiency and speed, provide operational support and guidance to ensure maximum productivity.
Collaborate with other departments to identify vulnerabilities and maintain smooth operations
Responsible for the implementation of Company policies and procedures
Handle communications and coordinate with external suppliers and corporate purchasing team
Purchase or release material from pre-negotiated blanket purchase orders. Expedite and ensure timely delivery and back order follow up to maintain optimum production.
Track and deliver a daily/weekly open material status report to management that indicates past due and urgent items
Assist Materials Mgr with maintaining proper inventory levels of materials use on a regular basis
Required Experience
Bachelor’s degree, 3 plus years of experience, manufacturing/production or supply chain management
Familiar with safety and procedural best practices in supply chain management
Experience with ERP programs (enterprise level preferred)
Comprehensive understanding of MS Excel, MS Word and industry standard purchase order software
Attention to detail
Ability to work well with a team
Able to thrive in a fast paced environment
Job Location
Traverse City, Michigan, United States
Position Type
Full-Time/Regular
