MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Materials Specialist II

Traverse City, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/2864008d32a94541a245166e5d46f8a1151

Posted on March 7, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372707

Apply Now

About Materials Specialist II

Materials Specialist II- Materials/Procurement Specialist who can coordinate/maintain supply chain systems and incorporate the best methods for day to day operations. Will be responsible for raw material procurement, managing, consignment inventory, purchasing production and non-production materials, maintaining strong supplier relationships, and other essential functions of the position. Must be motivated and have previous purchasing or inventory control experience in the manufacturing industry.

Tracking Code: 262438

Job Location: Traverse City, Michigan, United States

Position Type: Full-Time/Regular

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Lear Corporation

More jobs at Lear Corporation

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8573777

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing