Materials Specialist II
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 7, 2018
About Materials Specialist II
Materials Specialist II- Materials/Procurement Specialist who can coordinate/maintain supply chain systems and incorporate the best methods for day to day operations. Will be responsible for raw material procurement, managing, consignment inventory, purchasing production and non-production materials, maintaining strong supplier relationships, and other essential functions of the position. Must be motivated and have previous purchasing or inventory control experience in the manufacturing industry.
Job Location: Traverse City, Michigan, United States
Position Type: Full-Time/Regular
Job at a Glance
About Lear Corporation
