Materials Analyst

Innovate to solve the world’s most important challenges

Implement material purchasing, material planning, production planning, inventory control, shipping/receiving and stores functions within Honeywell SPS, to ensure correct supply levels for operation. You are responsible for resolve material related issues due to supply based problem, inventory errors or demand changes. You are the liaison of cross functions and internal stakeholders, such as planning, operation and quality.

Keep Honeywell’s production lines moving by ensuring materials are well scheduled, evaluated and accurately delivered on time, every time

Join a team that helps improve processes and drive Inventory targets

Use your agility and ability to support clients to solve escalations and achieve metrics 20 Planning management â order placement, expediting and de-expediting of purchased components 20 Scheduling management of shop orders 20 Provide data and analysis â inventory levels, stockouts, backlog 20 Work on continuous improvement 20 Respond to customer requests

YOU MUST HAVE

High School Diploma

WE VALUE

College Degree Preferred

Some experience in SAP, Oracle or other MRP Planning/Scheduling in a manufacturing Environment

Experience with multiple replenishment methodologies (consignment, VMI, Kanbanâ¦)

Customer focus and acumen

Advanced Excel and Analytical Skills

Experience in Six Sigma or lean

APICS CIPM Certification or equivalent

Due to US export control laws, must be a US citizen, permanent resident or have protected status.Exempt How Honeywell is Connecting the World

INCLUDES

Some Travel Required

1st Shift

Continued Professional Development

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Job ID: HRD19243

HRD19243 Category: Integrated Supply Chain

Integrated Supply Chain Location: 375 N Lake St, Boyne City, MI 49712 USA

Honeywell is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will be considered without regard to age, race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, marital status, affectional or sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, nationality, sex, or veteran status.

Honeywell is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will be considered without regard to age, race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, marital status, affectional or sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, nationality, sex, religion, or veteran status.

For more information on applicable equal employment regulations, refer to the EEO is the Law poster .

Please refer to the EEO is the Law Supplement Poster & the Pay Transparency Policy .

If a disability prevents you from applying for a job through our website, request assistance here . No other requests will be acknowledged.

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Statement Â© 2017 Honeywell International Inc.