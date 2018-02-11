Materials Analyst
Innovate to solve the world’s most important challenges
Implement material purchasing, material planning, production planning, inventory control, shipping/receiving and stores functions within Honeywell SPS, to ensure correct supply levels for operation. You are responsible for resolve material related issues due to supply based problem, inventory errors or demand changes. You are the liaison of cross functions and internal stakeholders, such as planning, operation and quality.
- Keep Honeywell’s production lines moving by ensuring materials are well scheduled, evaluated and accurately delivered on time, every time
- Join a team that helps improve processes and drive Inventory targets
Use your agility and ability to support clients to solve escalations and achieve metrics
20 Planning management â order placement, expediting and de-expediting of purchased components
20 Scheduling management of shop orders
20 Provide data and analysis â inventory levels, stockouts, backlog
20 Work on continuous improvement
20 Respond to customer requests
YOU MUST HAVE
- High School Diploma
WE VALUE
- College Degree Preferred
- Some experience in SAP, Oracle or other MRP Planning/Scheduling in a manufacturing Environment
- Experience with multiple replenishment methodologies (consignment, VMI, Kanbanâ¦)
- Customer focus and acumen
- Advanced Excel and Analytical Skills
- Experience in Six Sigma or lean
- APICS CIPM Certification or equivalent
Due to US export control laws, must be a US citizen, permanent resident or have protected status.Exempt How Honeywell is Connecting the World
INCLUDES
- Some Travel Required
- 1st Shift
- Continued Professional Development
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
- Job ID: HRD19243
- Category: Integrated Supply Chain
- Location: 375 N Lake St, Boyne City, MI 49712 USA
Honeywell is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will be considered without regard to age, race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, marital status, affectional or sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, nationality, sex, or veteran status.
