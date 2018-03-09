MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Massage Therapist

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 9, 2018

Urban Oasis Salt Spa, a new health spa in Traverse City, is hiring Part Time Massage Therapists for

On-Call appointments.

Looking for a candidate who is passionate about great health & relaxation!

 

Desired Skills & Abilities:

  • Ability to perform various massage techniques such as: Swedish massage, deep tissue, hot stone massage – cranial sacral experience a plus.
  • Ensure clients feel welcome when they arrive for their appointments.
  • Provide individualized bodywork treatments that meet the clients’ needs and expectations.
  • Stock and maintain treatment room and notify owner when supplies need to be ordered.
  • Assistance with coverage at front desk when needed
  • Cleans and disinfects all equipment on a daily basis.
  • Observes proper draping protocol when giving a client massage. 
  • Obtain the basic medical history of client, assess any problems or conditions and suggest appropriate therapy based on current health of client according to the Michigan Board of Massage Therapy.
  • Must always present a professional demeanor and dress appropriately and professionally.
  • Must have a current massage therapy Michigan license

Commission-based pay, plus tips.

Benefits:

  • Use of Spa facility

 

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7694290

