Massage Therapist
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
Urban Oasis Salt Spa, a new health spa in Traverse City, is hiring Part Time Massage Therapists for
On-Call appointments.
Looking for a candidate who is passionate about great health & relaxation!
Desired Skills & Abilities:
- Ability to perform various massage techniques such as: Swedish massage, deep tissue, hot stone massage – cranial sacral experience a plus.
- Ensure clients feel welcome when they arrive for their appointments.
- Provide individualized bodywork treatments that meet the clients’ needs and expectations.
- Stock and maintain treatment room and notify owner when supplies need to be ordered.
- Assistance with coverage at front desk when needed
- Cleans and disinfects all equipment on a daily basis.
- Observes proper draping protocol when giving a client massage.
- Obtain the basic medical history of client, assess any problems or conditions and suggest appropriate therapy based on current health of client according to the Michigan Board of Massage Therapy.
- Must always present a professional demeanor and dress appropriately and professionally.
- Must have a current massage therapy Michigan license
Commission-based pay, plus tips.
Benefits:
- Use of Spa facility
