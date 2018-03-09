Massage Therapist

Urban Oasis Salt Spa, a new health spa in Traverse City, is hiring Part Time Massage Therapists for

On-Call appointments.

Looking for a candidate who is passionate about great health & relaxation!

Desired Skills & Abilities:

Ability to perform various massage techniques such as: Swedish massage, deep tissue, hot stone massage – cranial sacral experience a plus.

Ensure clients feel welcome when they arrive for their appointments.

Provide individualized bodywork treatments that meet the clients’ needs and expectations.

Stock and maintain treatment room and notify owner when supplies need to be ordered.

Assistance with coverage at front desk when needed

Cleans and disinfects all equipment on a daily basis.

Observes proper draping protocol when giving a client massage.

Obtain the basic medical history of client, assess any problems or conditions and suggest appropriate therapy based on current health of client according to the Michigan Board of Massage Therapy.

Must always present a professional demeanor and dress appropriately and professionally.

Must have a current massage therapy Michigan license

Commission-based pay, plus tips.

Benefits: