Marketing and Communications Specialist

Cadillac, MI

http://www.manpower.com

Posted on March 1, 2018

We are looking for a Marketing and Communications Specialist. This position will be in the Cadillac area with very little travel. Starting pay is $15 per hour, 40 hours a week, Monday-Friday 8am to 5pm. Your resume can be sent to [email protected] or call the Manpower office at 231-775-1226.

  • Associates degree in related field is preferred with 3-5 years of related experience
  • Experience maintaining a database
  • Experience in marketing and design
  • Proficient with WordPress
  • Working knowledge of social media platforms
  • Well-organized and detail oriented
  • Exceptional communication and writing skills
  • Team player

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8545085

