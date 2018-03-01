Marketing and Communications Specialist
Cadillac, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
About Marketing and Communications Specialist
We are looking for a Marketing and Communications Specialist. This position will be in the Cadillac area with very little travel. Starting pay is $15 per hour, 40 hours a week, Monday-Friday 8am to 5pm. Your resume can be sent to [email protected] or call the Manpower office at 231-775-1226.
- Associates degree in related field is preferred with 3-5 years of related experience
- Experience maintaining a database
- Experience in marketing and design
- Proficient with WordPress
- Working knowledge of social media platforms
- Well-organized and detail oriented
- Exceptional communication and writing skills
- Team player
