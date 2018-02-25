Market Meat Cutter Part Time

Blarney Castle is seeking a Meat Cutter that will prepare retail and customer cuts of meat for sale through the Deli Operations of the assigned store

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:

Physical Requirements: Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds throughout the assigned shift in order to move, stack, store and handle inventory. Must be able to stand, stoop and bend for extended periods throughout the assigned shift.

High school diploma or equivalent, combined with two to three (2-3) years of relevant experience is required.

Thorough knowledge of safe handling and storage procedures to ensure the safety and quality of the store’s meats.

Thorough knowledge of the preparation of all meats and fish for the retail market, including selection, types of cuts, trimming, grinding, storage and preparation.

MAJOR DUTIES:

Preparation: Cuts and trims meat to size for display or as ordered by a customer, using hand tools and power equipment, such as grinder, cubing machine, and power saw. Ensures meats are displayed attractively and packaged appropriately.

Customer Service: Receives requests or orders for specific cuts of meat. Provides information to customers on availability of specific cuts, how to prepare or cook chops or roasts. Provides advice on special orders such as deli trays or catering needs.

Hygiene: Cleans equipment, work surfaces, display cases. Ensures refrigerators and freezers are clean and safe temperatures are maintained at all times. Ensure meat area is prepared for planned or unplanned inspections and maintain a good working relationship with external inspectors.

Inventory Management: Collaborates with the manager to select inventory, including types and quantities which are appropriate for changes in retail activity such as holidays or seasonal changes in business. Qualifies and maintains effective working relationships with purveyors. Rotates stock to ensure meat is fresh.

Deli Support: May assist in the retail deli, preparing customer orders, stocking meats and cheeses from the butcher area into the deli and developing new retail deli items such as sandwiches, main course dishes, etc.