Market Meat Cutter Part Time
Onekama, MI
Posted on February 25, 2018
Blarney Castle is seeking a Meat Cutter that will prepare retail and customer cuts of meat for sale through the Deli Operations of the assigned store
KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:
Thorough knowledge of the preparation of all meats and fish for the retail market, including selection, types of cuts, trimming, grinding, storage and preparation.
Knowledge of curing or smoking meats, preparing sausage is preferred.
Thorough knowledge of safe handling and storage procedures to ensure the safety and quality of the store’s meats.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Strong customer service orientation.
Experience working with purveyors and inspecting new meat purchases.
The ability to work in commercial refrigerators and freezers.
The ability to safely handle all necessary cutting tools.
ServSafe certification is preferred.
High school diploma or equivalent, combined with two to three (2-3) years of relevant experience is required.
Physical Requirements: Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds throughout the assigned shift in order to move, stack, store and handle inventory. Must be able to stand, stoop and bend for extended periods throughout the assigned shift.
MAJOR DUTIES:
Preparation: Cuts and trims meat to size for display or as ordered by a customer, using hand tools and power equipment, such as grinder, cubing machine, and power saw. Ensures meats are displayed attractively and packaged appropriately.
Customer Service: Receives requests or orders for specific cuts of meat. Provides information to customers on availability of specific cuts, how to prepare or cook chops or roasts. Provides advice on special orders such as deli trays or catering needs.
Hygiene: Cleans equipment, work surfaces, display cases. Ensures refrigerators and freezers are clean and safe temperatures are maintained at all times. Ensure meat area is prepared for planned or unplanned inspections and maintain a good working relationship with external inspectors.
Inventory Management: Collaborates with the manager to select inventory, including types and quantities which are appropriate for changes in retail activity such as holidays or seasonal changes in business. Qualifies and maintains effective working relationships with purveyors. Rotates stock to ensure meat is fresh.
Deli Support: May assist in the retail deli, preparing customer orders, stocking meats and cheeses from the butcher area into the deli and developing new retail deli items such as sandwiches, main course dishes, etc.
Safety: Follows all safety standards and rules. Completes required training within specified deadlines.
PRINCIPAL CHALLENGES:
Ensuring all products are stored correctly, and stock is rotated regularly.
Providing courteous customer service by answering customer questions accurately and patiently in a busy retail environment.
Anticipating changes to inventory to reflect the business cycle in this resort area.
DECISION MAKING AUTHORITY AND RESPONSIBILITY:
Typical decisions
Establishes and maintains procedures to ensure equipment and work areas are properly maintained and stock is rotated.
Other decisions referred for approval
Recommends changes to inventory (quality, cuts of meat, types of prepared meats such as sausage or cured meats) that will meet changes in customer demand throughout the year. Recommends changes in purveyors for review with the Deli/Produce Manager. Develops new menu items for the deli, in collaboration with the manager.
