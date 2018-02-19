Marine Technician – Entry Level

Eagle Marine is looking for an entry level Marine Technician to join our team. If you enjoy boating this is the place to be. Our company is a dealership of many boat and engine manufactures which include: Manitou Pontoon Boats, Glastron Runabout Boats, as well as Yamaha & Evinrude outboards, Mercruiser & Volvo Penta Sterndrives. Job duties include performing routine maintenance, new boat rigging, moving boats in and out of storage, delivery and pickup of boats by water and land, and various other duties as needed. Our company offers annual training from some of the marine industries top manufactures.

Pay based on experience. Benefits available. Must have a very good driving record. Please reply to this post or give us a call to set up an interview. 231-582-5230. Thank you!