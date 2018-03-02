Marine/Powersport Technician

We have an opening for a full time Marine Technician. Marine and/or Powersports industry experience is a must, marine or powersport certifications are a plus. You will join a hardworking team of skilled marine and powersport technicians servicing most outboard brands such as Evinrude, Yamaha, and Mercury, along with Mercruiser and Volvo Penta systems. We also service snowmobiles, ATVâs and side by sides, along with providing electrical, and fuel system repairs for our customers. The successful candidate should have a general understanding of the Diagnostic Process, Two Stroke and Four Stroke Theory, Electrical Diagnostics, and general shop processes. Additional manufacturer training is available for motivated individuals. Individual must be able to work independently, be self-motivated and show great attention to detail. We are looking for a mechanic with at least 4 years direct experience working on boats with a proficient understanding of marine engines and drives. Candidates must own their own tools, have a clean driving record and professional references. Due to the nature of the seasonal business, we expect all employees to be willing to take on many different tasks to keep our shop producing quality work.

We offer competitive wages and benefits, salary will depend on experience and job performance. Please attach resume with response.