Century, Inc. is currently seeking a new team member in our Engineering Department. The person in this position will work within an engineering team to provide a quality engineered product from âdoor to floorâ meeting customer requirements for quality and on-time delivery. $500.00 signing bonus at 90 days.

A Manufacturing Technician will be expected to:

Safety and Security – Observes safety and security procedures; Reports potentially unsafe conditions; Uses equipment and materials properly.

Attention to Detail – Reads process sheets, blueprints, and sketches of part to determine machining to be done, dimensional specifications, set up, tooling packages, and operating requirements.

Problem Solving – Identifies and resolves problems in a timely manner; Gathers and analyzes information skillfully; Develops alternative solutions.

Technical Skills – Assesses own strengths and weaknesses; Pursues training and development opportunities; Strives to continuously build knowledge and skills; Shares expertise with others.

Teamwork – Balances team and individual responsibilities; Gives and welcomes feedback.

Dependability – Follows instructions, responds to management direction; Completes tasks on time or notifies appropriate person with an alternate plan.

Daily Job Duties – Produces accurate and efficient 3D models, detailed drawings, manufacturing processes, programs to support manufacturing production floor, setup instructions, tooling packages, and ability to operate and perform first piece run off on CNC equipment.

Education and/or Experience

Associate’s degree (A. A.) or equivalent from two-year College or technical school; plus 3-5 year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Language Skills

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence. Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees of organization.

Mathematical Skills

Ability to add, subtract, multiply and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to work with mathematical concepts such as probability and statistical inference, and fundamentals of plane and solid geometry and trigonometry. Ability to apply concepts such as fractions, percentages, ratios, and proportions to practical situations.

Other Qualifications

Applicant must be in good physical condition and able to push and pull heavy carts, pick up or carry heavy objects.

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EOE/M/F/Vet/Disability

PI101262930