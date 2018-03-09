My Traverse City client is in need of a Manufacturing Engineer to join their team.Â Candidate must have experience with CAD (SolidWorks) and have strong programming capabilities of 3,4 and 5 axis machines, preferably in Esprit.Â In this role you will develop and edit CNC programs, tools and fixtures and prepare manufacturing documentation required for product manufacturing.Â You will be developing manufacturing processes and estimating production times.Â Also, you will develop and implement root cause corrective actions for improved operations.

Skills required for a Manufacturing Engineer:

5+ yearsâ in a machining environment.

Experience with milling, turning and grinding.

Experience with SolidWorks or other CAD software.

Experience with CNC axis machines (programming in 3, 4, and 5)

Exposure to G Programming language.

Bach degree in Engineering.

Experience with MS Office software.

This is a perm full time on site position. No remote, contract/ C2C or sponsorship is available for this position. Must be authorized to work in the US without expiration.