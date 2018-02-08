Manufacturing Engineer Tech Job LocationUS-MI-Boyne CityID 2018-3775Â Overview

Reporting to the Plant Manager, responsible for creating AutoCAD Parts / Toolpaths from Engineering Drawings and programming production parts for Bystronic Lasers.

Responsibilities

â¢Tool path creation from chart drawings (AutoCAD, Inventor Solids Models, and DXF Files).

â¢Compile parts for nesting, creating optimum nesting program.

â¢Create any Engineering Change Requests (ECRs) per requirements.

â¢Create parametric drawings for high usage chart drawings, updated as dictated by Engineering Change Request.

â¢Create daily work assignments for lasers for each shift.Â Maintain master laser schedule as jobs/batches are completed.

â¢Perform drawing analysis and investigation.

â¢Perform log updates.

â¢Maintain laser programming software updates.

â¢Support engineering release and work order processes.

â¢Interface with Plant Supervisors on laser schedules.

â¢Perform rework for various dispositions.

â¢Interface with shop floor personnel and provide technical assistance as required.

â¢Conduct sheet and plate steel inventory for laser consumption.

â¢Compile Sheet and Plate steel releases to suppliers

Qualifications

Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, Mechanical Engineer Technology or Manufacturing Engineering Technology degree preferred

Ability to analyze and understand blueprints and bills of material

Minimum 500 hours detailing experience with AutoCAD

Programming experience with CNC equipment

Ability to transfer all dimensions and information from a drawing to the network for nesting and sequencing

Ability to compile parts for nesting, creating the optimum nesting program

Computer programming experience a plus

Jervis B. Webb Company is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer, and federal sub/contractor. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to their race, gender, religion, ancestry, national origin, , orientation, age, disability, marital status, veteran status or medical condition.