Manufacturing CNC Engineer

Anchor Lamina America, Inc., a leading international manufacturer and distributor of tool, die, and mold components for the metal working and plastics industries, seeks an experienced, engineer to perform project engineering in a CNC manufacturing environment. The ideal candidate will have five to seven years of experience, knowledge of CNC equipment including lathes, mills, surface and OD grinders, CNC programming knowledge, along with metals manufacturing process knowledge. Skills and knowledge should include GD&T, PFEMA, strong project management, successful team work skills, strong excel knowledge, presentation skills, and excellent written and verbal communication skills. We offer an exciting and challenging work environment in an ideal northern Michigan location near many recreational activities, along with a competitive wage and benefit package.

Summary/Objective

The manufacturing engineer position develops and implements optimal, cost-effective CNC manufacturing processes and methods in accordance with product specifications and quality standards; recommends and implements improvements to production processes, methods and controls; coordinates manufacturing launch for new or revised products.

Essential Functions

Carries out process improvement, problem resolution, project management and employee Improves CNC manufacturing processes (lathes, mills, OD grinders, surface grinders, and hones) and methods for cost-reduction, quality improvement and efficiency. Prepares and presents plans for the above and coordinate deployment including training of team members. Assists management in improving a system of production control, standard operating procedures, safety, quality control and training. Performs research, design and development of manufacturing processes including production flow, assembly methods and CNC production equipment. Coordinates the manufacturing launch of new/revised products including establishing goals, training team members and evaluating results. Designs, develops and tests and/or sources and cost-justifies various tools, machinery and CNC equipment for recommended manufacturing methods. Performs product/process analysis for cost reduction, quality improvement, and improved Represents manufacturing & engineering on cross-functional teams.

Competencies

Technical Capacity. CNC metal machining experience – Lathes & milling focused Problem Solving/Analysis Performance Management Leadership Communication Proficiency

Supervisory Responsibility

This position initially has no supervisory responsibilities.

Work Environment

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently exposed to fumes or airborne particles, moving mechanical parts and vibration. The noise level in the work environment and job sites can be loud.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

The employee is occasionally required to sit; climb or balance; and stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time position. Hours of work are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., minimum of 40 hours per week.

Travel

Travel is primarily local, although some out-of-the-area and overnight travel may be expected.