Manistee ISD Sub Teacher and More Needed Today!

Manistee, MI

Website:
http://www.EDUStaff.org

Posted on February 16, 2018

About Manistee ISD Sub Teacher and More Needed Today!

EDUStaff is seeking to hire multiple positions throughout Michigan to work within the local school districts in the capacity of:

– Substitute Teachers
– Paraprofessionals

Please visit www.EDUStaff.org or if you have questions please call us at 877.974.6338 or email at [email protected]

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/5756238

