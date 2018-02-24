Manager Trainee

Job#:

300665

Location:

TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Department:

Sales

Category:

Store Opportunities

Salary:

Entry Level

Benefits:

Full Benefits

Contact:

HR Coordinator

Apply To This Job

Return To List

Job Description

The Manager Trainee Program is the fast track into Menards Management. The program is very structured and well defined to help prepare you for a career in retail management. You will become accustomed to basic store procedures, common policies and terminology. The program is a comprehensive 3Â½-month on-the-job training program, which can be done at any one of our store locations. During the program you will rotate through four training areas within the store, gaining knowledge and exposure, which will help develop your management techniques. Upon successful completion of the four training areas of the program, combined with a willingness to relocate, your first promotion will be to Assistant Department Manager. At this level, you are gaining management experience, and with your commitment to success it will lead to increased responsibility and career advancement!

Position Locations:

14 Midwestern States: IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, ND, NE, OH, SD, WI and WY. Also, we have stores in the following metropolitan markets: Minneapolis / St. Paul, Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Toledo, Detroit, Omaha, Des Moines, Cincinnati, Columbus, OH, Kansas City, MO and more moving forward.

Skills/Requirements

Bachelors Degree in a Business related field is preferred, but not required.

Other Requirements:

Must be willing to relocate regionally

Ability to prioritize and perform tasks efficiently

Exceptional analytical, organizational and communication skills

Problem-solving ability

Leadership skills and ambitious attitude

If you are interested in applying to this store location you can either apply today in person at your local store or select the ‘Apply To This Job!’ button shown above/below. If we feel you meet the qualifications for a position within our team you will be contacted by phone for an interview.

Apply To This Job