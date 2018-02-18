Manager – Patient Accounts

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Healthcare or Business related field preferred.

In lieu of Bachelor’s Degree, a candidate with an Associate’s Degree and 8 â 10 years extensive, applicable revenue cycle experience with a minimum of 5 years supervisory experience will be considered.

A comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the revenue cycle, with particular emphasis on insurance billing, denials management, and claim adjudication required.

Demonstrated ability to lead/direct others and to work effectively with persons of varied backgrounds, education, and experience.

Demonstrated ability to lead process improvement teams required.

Proven outstanding customer relationship skills required.

Proven ability to communicate effectively/accurately both verbally and in writing is required.

ORGANIZATION:

This position reports directly to the Director of Patient Financial Services.

Facilitates the work activity of facility billing and minimal professional billing

Works closely with the Managers of other Revenue Cycle departments, clinical and ancillary departments.

MAJOR DUTIES: