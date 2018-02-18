Manager – Patient Accounts
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 18, 2018
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:
Bachelor’s Degree in Healthcare or Business related field preferred.
In lieu of Bachelor’s Degree, a candidate with an Associate’s Degree and 8 â 10 years extensive, applicable revenue cycle experience with a minimum of 5 years supervisory experience will be considered.
A comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the revenue cycle, with particular emphasis on insurance billing, denials management, and claim adjudication required.
Demonstrated ability to lead/direct others and to work effectively with persons of varied backgrounds, education, and experience.
Demonstrated ability to lead process improvement teams required.
Proven outstanding customer relationship skills required.
Proven ability to communicate effectively/accurately both verbally and in writing is required.
ORGANIZATION:
This position reports directly to the Director of Patient Financial Services.
Facilitates the work activity of facility billing and minimal professional billing
Works closely with the Managers of other Revenue Cycle departments, clinical and ancillary departments.
MAJOR DUTIES:
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
Promotes personal and patient safety.
Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
Provides leadership and direction in developing and implementing policies and procedures utilizing JCAHO Standards and other regulatory guidelines in their development.
Promotes employee satisfaction.
Maintains personal knowledge of MHC personnel polices and administers fairly and uniformly. Ensures evaluation of performance of all staff on going on a timely basis and recommends appropriate action. Utilizes progressive corrective action according to policy when appropriate.
Manages human resource utilization and supports staff development. Assesses staff continuing education needs and plans to assist staff in meeting those needs. Plans, facilitates, and documents appropriate orientation and competency programs.
Develops and implements unit goals, objectives and productivity targets annually incorporating strategic imperatives. Reviews, reports on progress, and revises as necessary. Designs statistical tracking mechanisms to track department key performance indicators.
Participates in the development of the annual Capital Equipment and Operations Budgets. Is accountable for maintaining the integrity of the unit budget, utilizes resources appropriately and reports variances.
Utilizes process improvement techniques for appropriate issues throughout Munson Healthcare. Develops and implements plan for Quality Review of unit programs and services. Recognizes and reports to Internal Audit and/or Risk Management all occurrences which might result in liability of the hospital.
Researches interdepartmental issues and takes corrective action in a timely manner and promotes respectful responsive communication between departments to promote patient centered care.
Continually evaluates departmental function and the delivery of services. Keeps Director informed regarding level of service being provided and level of patient and employee satisfaction.
Establishes and implements controls to ensure accurate, timely, and appropriate submission, billing, and payment cycles.
Keeps current on reimbursement and billing issues as well as implementing the changes in the hospital’s current practices. Acquires and maintains thorough knowledge of federal and state legislative and administrative action affecting reimbursement; disseminates acquired knowledge to Revenue Cycle team.
Establishes and monitors auditing and billing office policies to ensure maximum reimbursement. Recommends, and implements policies and procedures as needed to maximize reimbursement for all services rendered in compliance with established third party guidelines.
Coordinates system needs with relevant individuals.
Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
