Manager in Training-maurices

235246BRTitle:Manager in Training-mauricesLocation Type:Stores Auto req ID:235246BRCity:CadillacZip/Postal Code:49601External Job Description:

The Manager in Training (MIT) works with store manager and store teams in achieving sales goals, driving a customer focused environment, managing talent and performance, and executing visual standards. The MIT participates in a training program to prepare them for a store manager position within 3 â 6 months. The MIT is hired with the expectation that they are relocatable to a specific new store or a group of new and existing stores. The MIT will complete the training program that prepares them for a Store Manager Position at maurices. The MIT must actively participate in all training modules and activities while also fulfilling a managerial role on the team. The MIT supports the store manager in all Store Manager Job Responsibilities including: â¢ Customer Obsession â¢ Drives and achieves a customer focused store environment. â¢ Creates and demonstrates fashion focused store environments by delivering product knowledge and fashion expertise to our customers through associate dress and product knowledge. â¢ Consistently demonstrates awareness for the customer in actions, priorities and decisions. â¢ Leads by example through utilizing customer service training resources. â¢ Driving Sales â¢ Manages sales goals by analyzing store performance using historical reports and adjusting plans and priorities as necessary for achievement of goals. â¢ Responsible for the performance of store team. â¢ Manages payroll hours to support the needs of the business and sustain profitability. â¢ Assesses visual needs and directs implementation of promotional changes in order to maximize sales immediately and for the short and long-term. â¢ Prepares schedules by assessing business needs, traffic patterns and store activity in order to maximize sales. â¢ Directs team to effectively use sales driving programs such as associate ordering system and outreach within the community.

â¢ Talent Management â¢ Makes quality hiring decisions and nurtures talent through strong networks in store community. Develops successors and talent pools for all store positions. â¢ Provides current, direct, complete, and actionable positive and corrective feedback to others ensuring effective accountability. â¢ Grows and develops talent using company programs such as orientation, customer service training, MBA program, etc. â¢ Accurately appraises the strengths and weaknesses of others and coaches associates appropriately. â¢ Creates and cultivates an environment that allows others to reach their full potential while also fostering a fun and rewarding working climate.

â¢ Operational Execution â¢ Maintains an operationally sound store as measured through opportunity audits. â¢ Minimizes inventory loss by directing team to effectively use store security equipment, provide excellent customer service, maintain a clean and organized store and thoroughly review daily sales documentation. â¢ Ensures Execution of company direction (POS, Visual, HR, Operations, etc.) and uses resources appropriately. Enforces and follows all maurices Policies and Procedures. Responds appropriately to policy and procedural violations and uses HR Resources to follow company guidelines.

Reporting Location:M2158 : ABC Warehse Shpng Ctr-maurices State / Province:Michigan Requisition Type:Accepting Applications Requirements:

â¢ High School Degree or GED required; a business or retail merchandising degree preferred. â¢ Supervisory experience required in a customer focused environment; experience in the fashion industry preferred. â¢ Proven track record of achieving and setting goals and executing company direction. â¢ Experience in hiring, promoting, and motivating talent. â¢ Proven ability to lead by example, make sound decisions, and demonstrate professionalism. â¢ Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills. â¢ Diligence and the ability to persevere in the face of resistance or setbacks. â¢ Must commit to a specific store location or a group of new and existing stores. Unique/Physical Requirements â¢ Work varied hours/days as business dictates â¢ Able to reach, push, pull, stand, squat and bend for up to 8 hours or longer as necessary. â¢ Able to operate and use all equipment necessary to run the store â¢ Able to operate computerized register system â¢ Able to move or handle merchandise throughout the store weighing up to 50 pounds

Position Type:FR : Full Time – Regular Additional Notices:No additional notices.