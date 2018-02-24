Manager-in-Training (Assistant Manager)

Overview

Tradehome Shoes is a 100% employee owned, service-oriented retailer of quality footwear. With locations throughout the Heartland of the United States, we have become a fixture in the communities in which we serve. At Tradehome Shoes, we hire for talent, train for success, and promote from within. All General Managers are hired as Assistant Managers (Managers-in-Training) prior to promotion. Our minimum General Manager salary is $915/week (or $47,580 annually), and we have a comprehensive benefit package including health, dental, profit sharing, and ESOP ownership.

Responsibilities

Tradehome Shoes’ Management Development program is a comprehensive hands-on training program that teaches individuals management skills, sales skills, and operational skills. This training period averages 12 months during which an Assistant Manager works approximately 40-55 hours per week. The training time depends upon the progress and performance of the individual. Tradehome Shoes does not promote based on seniority, but rather on job performance. Assistant Managers are required to relocate at the end of their training program in order to become a General Manager of their own store.

Qualifications

We’re looking for positive, energetic people with:

A desire to build a career and lead a team at TRADEHOME SHOES

A proven record of providing outstanding customer service

Ability to build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships

Experience selling or an eagerness to be in sales

Effective communication and listening skills

Strong multi-tasking and time management skills

A strong work ethic and reliability

The ability to work a variety of shifts

Strong business sense

Excellent mentoring, coaching and people management skills

A willingness to relocate upon completion of training.

