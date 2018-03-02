Full Time Manager in Training – Looking for a job where you will be challenged and have fun? Do you value customer service and have an interest in becoming a store manager? We are looking for great people to work for us, and you may be a great fit for our Manager in Training program!

We look for these qualifications in our Managers in Training:

Excellent interpersonal skills so you will be able to work in multiple team environments and to assist our valued customers cheerfully.

Demonstrated team leadership ability.

Ability to learn complex tasks in a variety of store environments.

Availability to work at multiple locations within a region, work different shifts, including evenings, weekends, and holidays and be able to adjust your shift to coordinate with the Store Managers and Area Manager.

You must maintain a safe environment for all customers and employees.

You must adhere to and train employees on all applicable laws related to the sale of age restricted products.

Experience using a computer.

Solid basic math skills.

You must be able to stand, bend, and reach during your shift and occasionally lift up to 50 pounds.

You must be at least 18 years old.

High school diploma or GED equivalent.

Progress toward or completion of a Bachelorâs degree in a relevant field is preferred.

At least one year of related retail experience

You must have reliable transportation and you must maintain automotive liability insurance during the course of employment. CA

EOE/M/F/DISABLED/VETERANS

It’s time you worked for a company that will help you develop personally and professionally. Our company offers growth opportunities, and loves to promote from within. We offer tuition reimbursement, and we encourage our employees to reach their goals. We’re looking for hard working, enthusiastic individuals who want to be a part of a winning team. If you enjoy working with people and value great customer service, we want to meet you.

As a Manager in Training you will be:

Participating in the companyâs Manager Training Program.

Providing work direction to team members in order to ensure that our valued customers receive superior customer service.

Learning how to resolve customer concerns and handle other issues that arise.

Creating effective team member schedules and managing inventory.

Greeting our valued customers, answering questions and providing assistance in the store and at the pumps.

Promoting and maintaining a clean and organized store appearance inside and out.

Handling cash and credit card payments for fuel, merchandise, food, beverages and lottery tickets, and preparing bank deposits.

Working at various store locations to gain experience in different retail settings with varying equipment systems.

Training in a team environment where Associates and Managers work together to provide the best customer service in the industry.

